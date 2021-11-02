Prudential Financial Inc. Has $520.89 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $520,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $755,933,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.75. 542,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,861,664. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $258.94. The company has a market cap of $654.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

