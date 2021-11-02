Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 277,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $350,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $536.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $346.66 and a 1-year high of $536.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

