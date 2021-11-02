Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after buying an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,783,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,439,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

