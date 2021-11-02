Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $14,137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,345,000 after purchasing an additional 338,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of XRAY opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

