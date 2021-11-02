Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 89.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after acquiring an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $46,911,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after purchasing an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 658,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

