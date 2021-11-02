Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.25 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,118 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after buying an additional 51,523 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 327.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 40,415 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.