Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $434.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $445.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

