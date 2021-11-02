Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 81.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

FOX stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.