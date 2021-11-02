Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Graco were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.54. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

