Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in October

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOMOY opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

