Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in October

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AOMOY opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo
