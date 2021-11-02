PutinCoin (PUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $252.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $375,908.70 and approximately $252.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,236.25 or 0.99943516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00060427 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00041018 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00750044 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000148 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

