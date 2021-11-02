Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $299.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.