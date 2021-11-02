Putnam Investments LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIGI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

CIGI opened at $144.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.80. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.96 and a 52-week high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

