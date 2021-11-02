Putnam Investments LLC Sells 188 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $60,479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,964 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

