Putnam Investments LLC Sells 27,574 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,574 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Equinix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $830.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $820.42 and a 200-day moving average of $794.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.