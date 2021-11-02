Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 188,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATSG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

