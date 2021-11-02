Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Issued By KeyCorp

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNX. Truist increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

