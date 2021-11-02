Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE AX opened at $53.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.