Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for MaxLinear, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – William Blair increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MaxLinear in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxLinear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MXL. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $66.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $672,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,916.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 139,810 shares worth $7,117,661. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

