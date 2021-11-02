Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dynatrace, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 263.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 22.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $719,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

