Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Reduced by Analyst

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

