Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Abiomed, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Abiomed in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $349.99 on Monday. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $250.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Abiomed by 12.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

