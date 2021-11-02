QChi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, QChi has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One QChi coin can now be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2,635.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.90 or 0.00219527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00093684 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QChi Profile

QCH is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

