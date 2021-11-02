Quanterix (QTRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QTRX stock remained flat at $$53.54 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,467. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.95. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $85,800.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,334 shares of company stock valued at $664,300. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanterix stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Quanterix worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

