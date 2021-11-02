Quidel (QDEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. On average, analysts expect Quidel to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.22. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quidel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Quidel worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

