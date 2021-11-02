Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 146,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Qumu alerts:

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 87,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 245.5% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 355,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 3.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 454,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

QUMU traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $35.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.