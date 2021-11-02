RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.24 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. On average, analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $520.64 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

