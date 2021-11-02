Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Update

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 839,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $73,427,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $56,809,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $35,780,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $12.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,523. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

