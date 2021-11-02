Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -167.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

