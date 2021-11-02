Range Resources Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

NYSE:RRC opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,520,000 after acquiring an additional 401,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $97,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

