Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYAM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $473.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

