Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

