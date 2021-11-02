Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capital Power (CPX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capital Power (TSE: CPX):

10/28/2021 – Capital Power was given a new C$48.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Capital Power had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Capital Power was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$49.50 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

10/21/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

10/18/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

9/20/2021 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.90. 88,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.11. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$30.95 and a twelve month high of C$45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$332.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 2.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$39,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,090.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

