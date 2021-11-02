Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

RCDTF stock remained flat at $$60.60 during trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

