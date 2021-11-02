Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Achieves $87.65 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $87.65 million and $15.39 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00219564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00096324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

