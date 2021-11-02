Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Up 32.8% in October

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,600 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 30th total of 615,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.60. 340,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $99.45 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.