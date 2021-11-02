Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 180,520 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,520 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 5.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in China Life Insurance by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 51,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 320,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE LFC opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

