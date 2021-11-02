Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,758. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

