Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 681.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 153,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $830,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NFG stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.82 million. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

