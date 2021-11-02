Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 494,567 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,075,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

