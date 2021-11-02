Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 763.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.09 million, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.28. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.56.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

