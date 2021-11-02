Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after buying an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 185,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 143.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 226,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 133,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 113.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.