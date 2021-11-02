Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Position Lowered by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

