Rentberry Price Up 30.6% This Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Rentberry has a total market cap of $333,651.95 and $3.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00224754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00094698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

