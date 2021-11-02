Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 440 ($5.75). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 617.43 ($8.07).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 600.80 ($7.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 585.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 864.13. The company has a market capitalization of £11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 619.80 ($8.10).

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total value of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.