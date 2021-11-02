Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newell Brands Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newell Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.