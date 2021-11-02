Research Analysts Offer Predictions for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for QCR in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $901.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 265.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of QCR by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

