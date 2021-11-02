Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Up 55.1% in October

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 321,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 496,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $594.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

