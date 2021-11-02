Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

