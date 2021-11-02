Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.